Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Information Technology Services company, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insight Enterprises Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Insight Enterprises Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Insight Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 69,646,404.45% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Insight Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 35.06M 50 12.03 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Insight Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

With average price target of $64, Insight Enterprises Inc. has a potential upside of 16.79%. The potential upside of the peers is 89.05%. Based on the data shown earlier, Insight Enterprises Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insight Enterprises Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insight Enterprises Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Insight Enterprises Inc.’s competitors have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Insight Enterprises Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insight Enterprises Inc.’s competitors are 10.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

Insight Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.