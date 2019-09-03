Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.23 N/A 4.57 12.03 Infosys Limited 11 3.85 N/A 0.51 22.07

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and Infosys Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Infosys Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Insight Enterprises Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Insight Enterprises Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Infosys Limited’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. and Infosys Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.00% and an $60 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insight Enterprises Inc. and Infosys Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.7% respectively. 1.7% are Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc. was more bullish than Infosys Limited.

Summary

Insight Enterprises Inc. beats Infosys Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.