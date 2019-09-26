Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Comparing side by side

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 54 0.28 N/A 4.57 12.03 Globant S.A. 91 5.74 N/A 1.45 72.95

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and Globant S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Globant S.A. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Insight Enterprises Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Insight Enterprises Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant S.A., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insight Enterprises Inc. and Globant S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that Insight Enterprises Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Globant S.A.’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Globant S.A. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Globant S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Insight Enterprises Inc. and Globant S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Globant S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.15% and an $64 average price target. Competitively Globant S.A. has a consensus price target of $97.5, with potential upside of 7.51%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Insight Enterprises Inc. is looking more favorable than Globant S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.75% of Globant S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc. has weaker performance than Globant S.A.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats Insight Enterprises Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.