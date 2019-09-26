Insight 2811 Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $541,956 as Stock Rose; As Kb Home (KBH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $427,500

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 748,710 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26M, down from 765,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 4.36M shares traded or 154.47% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $124.62. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,289 are held by First Merchants. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd holds 0.81% or 26,752 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,377 shares. Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 463 shares. Swedbank has 0.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,339 are owned by Amica Retiree. Andra Ap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 83,600 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sonata Cap Grp reported 3,114 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,832 shares. First Utd Bankshares has 1.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability has 82,358 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Strategic Global holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,463 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,504 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as president of upscale skin care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G executive to help guide big data firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “P&G moves away from ads and toward TV shows that go way beyond product placement – CNBC” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) by 94,000 shares to 861,031 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 74,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 90,962 shares. Ftb has 14,000 shares. Donald Smith & holds 268,266 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc stated it has 127,339 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,825 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 2,779 shares stake. 92,699 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 143,787 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 16,462 are held by Gagnon Securities Ltd Com. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 23,117 shares.