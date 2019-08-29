Insight 2811 Raised Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $557,700; Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Raised Stake by $19.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 4.53M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 268,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 854,674 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.23 million, up from 585,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 635,786 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 12,850 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Horizon Ltd stated it has 5,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.09 million shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company accumulated 8,400 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd reported 0.45% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.04% or 23,453 shares in its portfolio. 123,442 are owned by Profund Advsrs Limited. Midas Mgmt holds 50,000 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 16,690 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. France-based Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alps Advsr accumulated 10,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Mgmt owns 20,400 shares. 53,613 were reported by M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alphamark Limited Liability Corp, Kentucky-based fund reported 400 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking A Look Into What HealthEquity Has Purchased – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Results Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 163,714 shares to 13.58 million shares, valued at $2.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Enrgy Inc & Grw (XFENX) by 34,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,571 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rt (FLRN).