Insight 2811 Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) Raised by $557,700 as Stock Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Tig Advisors Trimmed Stake by $16.08 Million

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 6.00 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 9.25M shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.91B for 31.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 49,915 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 105,959 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Lafayette Invs has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hallmark holds 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 15,815 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.91 million shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 7,982 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.06% or 80,859 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1,254 shares. Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Com owns 1.93M shares for 7.23% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 2,103 shares.

