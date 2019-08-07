Insight 2811 Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Raised by $557,700; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Nokota Management LP Lifted by $11.13 Million Its Position

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 3.63M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 325,493 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 125,230 shares to 11,807 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,594 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).