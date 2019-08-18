Insight 2811 Maintains Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Position by $1.78 Million

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Avg Tangible Common Equity 17.2%; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS VOTED ON PROPOSAL TO ELECT DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE wit; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Effective Tax Rate From Continuing Ops 20.9%; 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Detroit Largely Exiting American Car Market; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 4,903 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 10.91M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Farmers Bancorporation has 2,768 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kings Point Mngmt invested in 7,364 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sei Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 470,321 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.21% or 520,118 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Davidson Advisors stated it has 151,495 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Moreover, Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has 1.29% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.35% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 16,779 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares to 39,916 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 29,528 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 7.89M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Broadview Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 10,344 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 279,172 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Fincl Consulate stated it has 30,582 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.41% or 11,500 shares. Ensemble Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,645 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 1.08% stake. Btc Capital Mngmt has 75,103 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 35,004 shares. Ruffer Llp has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 383,144 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory.

