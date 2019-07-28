Insight 2811 Lifted Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $335,286; Carmax (KMX) Stake Has Increased by Akre Capital Management Llc

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.42 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY COMPENSATION EXPENSE OF $4.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $4.5 BLN A YEAR AGO ON HIGHER REVENUES; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 13/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 15 EUROS FROM 14.5 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 MET COAL PRICE FORECAST 41% TO $209; 17/05/2018 – BAJAJ FINANCE LTD BJFN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500 RUPEES FROM 2000 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 718,765 are owned by Makaira Prtn Lc. Dsam (London) reported 3,350 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 8,547 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 4,379 are held by Allstate Corporation. 131 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Liability Company. South State Corp holds 3,292 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 79,200 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd owns 4.98% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 655,145 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate Limited accumulated 2.71% or 55,610 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 814,815 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Networks owns 121 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.04% or 3.59 million shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 74,473 shares.

