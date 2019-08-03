Insight 2811 Lifted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $335,286 as Stock Value Declined; Alpine Partners Vi Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $11.40 Million as Stock Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 15.53M shares traded or 68.34% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN PROPERTIES BUYS A “B-PIECE” ON $1.3B K-SERIES; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS INVESTING IN ULTRA-HIGH-NET WORTH CLIENTS; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,848 are held by American Economic Planning Adv. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 1.69M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate owns 585,278 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 101.39 million shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 13,833 shares. Moreover, Miles has 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,386 shares. Piedmont Incorporated owns 20,975 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 25,334 shares. South State invested in 45,334 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 699,319 shares. Calamos Lc has 0.36% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can Investors Expect From the Coming Rate Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability invested in 111.79 million shares or 2.01% of the stock. Milestone Group Inc owns 10,462 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 28,064 shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 82,313 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 3,897 shares. Harris Associates Lp stated it has 1.59% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0% or 1,900 shares. Horrell Inc stated it has 3,000 shares. 1.58 million were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 217,239 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Financial Consulate Inc accumulated 0.09% or 20,333 shares. Spc Fincl invested in 28,275 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 18,200 were reported by Intact Mgmt Inc.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “GE Stock Making Strong Comeback Thanks to Power Business – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intruders breach fence at U.S. GE Hitachi nuclear reactor – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.