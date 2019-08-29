Insight 2811 Increases Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT); Security Capital Research & Management Continues to Hold Holding in Prologis (PLD)

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 3.59M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 875,594 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 430,705 shares to 737,443 shares, valued at $31.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 62,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cortland Advisers Ltd reported 921,107 shares. 143,099 are held by Van Eck Associates. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 666,700 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Caprock Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 3,500 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt owns 13,820 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc has 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pension Service reported 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 25,852 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.4% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).