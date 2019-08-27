Insight 2811 Increased Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Market Valuation Declined; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Decreased Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 5.91 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Morgan Ventures for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MLN VS $3,235 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – REVEALED: David Cameron lined up for a senior role with at ex Morgan Stanley banker’s Greensill Capital; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas analyzed 11,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.4. About 843,253 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,341 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 62,057 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 17,500 were reported by White Pine Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 875,898 shares. Sageworth Tru owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 600 shares. King Wealth holds 0.13% or 10,102 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0.02% or 175,223 shares. 20,184 are owned by Burney. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 2.21M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 287,381 shares. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.26M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tdam Usa accumulated 227,430 shares. Stanley invested in 0.06% or 6,087 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

