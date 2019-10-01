Insight 2811 Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $541,956; Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Decreased Its Holding

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 77.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 85,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 24,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 110,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 3.23M shares traded or 84.48% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 532,910 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 5.30 million shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Lc invested in 180,676 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 24,254 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 12,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. 50,540 are owned by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Element Management Lc reported 25,006 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 28,598 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 135,653 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Glenview Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 9.78 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Boston Family Office Ltd Co reported 33,545 shares.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,755 shares to 222,560 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,507 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr owns 30,516 shares. Old Republic Int reported 727,100 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% or 80,260 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 40,161 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim invested in 3.40 million shares or 1.93% of the stock. Cohen Cap reported 71,804 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 333,894 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 79,080 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 13,111 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 16,985 shares. Argent Llc reported 119,237 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Pennsylvania Tru Company has invested 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community And Inv Communication owns 118,734 shares.

