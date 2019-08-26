Insight 2811 Has Upped By $557,700 Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Annaly Capital Management Has 2.31 Sentiment

Insight 2811 Inc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 140.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Insight 2811 Inc acquired 14,300 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Insight 2811 Inc holds 24,500 shares with $972,000 value, up from 10,200 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 2.89M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 266 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 115 cut down and sold their stakes in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 782.45 million shares, up from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Annaly Capital Management Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 91 Increased: 185 New Position: 81.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.77 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 4.47 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for 200,000 shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 1.12 million shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.25% invested in the company for 28.11 million shares. The Texas-based Beck Capital Management Llc has invested 1.52% in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 10.29 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 7.97% above currents $45.94 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”.

