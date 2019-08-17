Insight 2811 Has Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position by $750,200; Stock Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 81.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 651,125 shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 16.64 million shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co reported 39,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 622,273 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,468 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.32% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 415,200 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP owns 25,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 80,286 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 100,692 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 106,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 10,200 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 96,545 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 49,000 shares to 451,030 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 24,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 356,738 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 18,876 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 0.66% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp reported 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 4,600 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 70,798 shares. Moreover, First Corporation In has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 550 shares. 27,824 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Carret Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 51,394 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Northern holds 12.19M shares. Soroban Capital Partners LP invested in 2.50 million shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.18% or 9.03 million shares in its portfolio. Cohen Mngmt reported 1.86% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).