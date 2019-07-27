Insight 2811 Has Increased Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $335,286; Holder Homrich & Berg Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – JINDAL STEEL AND POWER LTD JNSP.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WAS 192 TO 1; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO FINANCE $250BN IN LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – Derivati, Morgan Stanley e altri imputati contestano giurisdizione Corte Conti

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 12,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 22,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

