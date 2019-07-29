Insight 2811 Has Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $335,286 as Stock Price Rose; Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $914,276

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO: RATES, CORP CREDIT WERE `A LITTLE SOFTER’; 19/04/2018 – BTVI: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 15/05/2018 – REVEALED: David Cameron lined up for a senior role with at ex Morgan Stanley banker’s Greensill Capital; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Next 3 months for Tesla are the ‘most critical’ in 6 years and it could go either way; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE MORE OF THE SAME THIS YEAR WITH REGARDS TO BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AS HAS BEEN SEEN IN LAST FEW YEARS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – MORGAN SINDALL INVESTMENTS, FOLLOWING COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT PROCESS, AGREED TERMS WITH HERTFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,116 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 195,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.06 million shares traded or 56.19% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,192 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 40,700 shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 434,449 shares. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Invesco holds 0.3% or 20.96M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 4,984 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Farmers Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,768 shares. Qs has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Davidson has 0.67% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 66,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Forget Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED): This 1 Stock Has Dividend AND Growth Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Attention Boomers: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Pension Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $696.34M for 16.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.