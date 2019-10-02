Insight 2811 Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Share Price Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $5.05 Million

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 3.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 64,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.46M, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 3.36M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Service holds 4,725 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Haverford Company stated it has 523,119 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Shayne Com Limited Com holds 0.44% or 8,599 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 13,829 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc reported 37,991 shares. 10,665 were accumulated by Harvey Inv Ltd Com. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.09% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Invest Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Group Inc Inc has invested 1.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,131 shares stake. Bb&T Corp holds 209,699 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 3,288 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Company accumulated 95,192 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris-Altria merger talk makes the rounds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Balance Sheet Insolvency, Share Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 96,307 shares to 8.20M shares, valued at $467.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.98 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch And Management holds 0.03% or 2,830 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 9,933 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.04% or 1.01 million shares. Bangor Bankshares invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jacobs & Co Ca reported 47,759 shares. Proshare Lc reported 1.27 million shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated holds 0.52% or 99,150 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh holds 18,985 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. 180,516 are held by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 22,973 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Gabalex Mngmt Llc. Amer Assets Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,000 shares. Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 1,796 shares. Blue Fin Incorporated has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).