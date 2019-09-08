Insight 2811 Has Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $557,700; Mitchell Group Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Position by $2.44 Million

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.18 million shares traded or 33.87% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 123,492 shares. 17,870 are held by Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership. 693,357 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited. Aviva Public Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 109,835 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ser Automobile Association reported 13,216 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 394,134 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.21% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 45,886 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division stated it has 76,505 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Greenleaf holds 0% or 6,128 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 24,922 shares. Fifth Third State Bank owns 22,543 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Continental Resources, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLR) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US shale firms cut budgets, staff as oil-price outlook dims – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares to 41,220 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 76,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,270 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.25% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 395,109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,829 were reported by Cetera Advisors Limited Co. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 23,453 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 554,211 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.41% or 71,952 shares. Davenport & Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 22,160 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 414,717 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc reported 11,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bartlett And Communication Limited Liability reported 838 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 0.2% stake. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).