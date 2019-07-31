Insider Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value Lp I Bought 2877 shares of Quest Resource Holding (QRHC); Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Sellers Decreased By 3.57% Their Shorts

Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. ISNS’s SI was 54,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 56,100 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s short sellers to cover ISNS’s short positions. The SI to Image Sensing Systems Inc’s float is 2.27%. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 6,103 shares traded or 136.73% up from the average. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) has risen 7.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS); 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Image Sensing Systems, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 746,136 shares or 4.44% less from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 207,871 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 134,301 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company owns 196,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has 1,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,166 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Dimensional Fund L P holds 0% or 49,057 shares. 27,283 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Limited has invested 0.02% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Wells Fargo Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 2,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Inv Research holds 0% or 6,300 shares.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.52 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 5,266 shares traded. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has risen 7.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QRHC News: 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Rev $22.5M; 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP QRHC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.03 TO $0.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Resource Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRHC); 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Rev $24.7M; 24/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding Corporation Brings its Used Motor Oil Recycling Program to Shell Lubricant Customers; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $22.5 MLN VS $45 MLN; 02/04/2018 QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Analysts await Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Resource Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.99 million. The firm offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides landfill diversion services.