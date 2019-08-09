Insider Transaction: John St Purchased 4,258 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC); Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 9 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 15 cut down and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $512.71 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY'S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M

A calculated and judicious transaction was made by the Chief Claims Officer of United Insurance Holdings Corp, Mr. John St, two days ago, when he acquired 4,258 shares, totalling $50,216 US Dollars, based on an avg price of $11.8 for each one share. The probability of this acquisition remaining disregarded is very little, with the Chief Claims Officer today having rights to 7,712 shares — that is 0.02% of the market cap of United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 36.17% above currents $11.75 stock price. United Insurance Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $912,313 activity. Maroney Patrick had bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250 on Tuesday, August 6. Whittemore Kent G also bought $3,554 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Peed Daniel had sold 8,000 shares worth $129,840. Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, August 5. POITEVINT ALEC II bought 13,250 shares worth $216,285. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,155 was made by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $434.22 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.57 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4.