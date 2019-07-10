Insider Transaction: James Ziemer Acquired 3,545 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO); CHARLOTTES WEB HLDGS CANADA COMMON (CWBHF) SI Increased By 298.77%

CHARLOTTES WEB HLDGS INC CANADA COMMON (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had an increase of 298.77% in short interest. CWBHF’s SI was 389,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 298.77% from 97,600 shares previously. With 619,400 avg volume, 1 days are for CHARLOTTES WEB HLDGS INC CANADA COMMON (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s short sellers to cover CWBHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 561,277 shares traded or 45.44% up from the average. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

James Ziemer – a widely followed insider in Thor Industries Inc who is for the time being a director – bought 3,545 shares of Thor Industries Inc, valued by the market at roughly $ 202,880 at an average price-per-share of $ 57.2. This investment was reported on July 9, 2019 and is already filed with the SEC. The public filing is ready for you to the public here. And, It’s sure James’s purchase isn’t going to remain hidden as he now is having ownership of 18,808 shares – ( 0.03% of Thor Industries Inc’s Market Cap ).

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,604 are owned by Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Verity Asset Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,816 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 319,641 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Burney Communication owns 12,309 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 4,793 were reported by Da Davidson And. Sit Inv Assoc owns 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 15,075 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voloridge Management Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 81,587 shares. Van Berkom And reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Palouse Cap Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 2,963 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 30,725 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 23.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Thor Industries has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 32.86% above currents $56.45 stock price. Thor Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 4. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Friday, March 22 report.