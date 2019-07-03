Insider Transaction: Helen Butler Paid for 165 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); Glenview Capital Management Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 7.49 million shares with $215.08M value, down from 8.81 million last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $34.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams gas pipeline permits denied by New Jersey regulator – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275.

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Permit Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 1.14% or 85,000 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York owns 1.22 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Capital Ww Investors reported 0.07% stake. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 533 shares. 14,115 are owned by Country Club Tru Comm Na. Aureus Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 331,374 are owned by British Columbia Inv Management Corporation. 37,564 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset. The New York-based Allen Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 633,999 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Lc stated it has 31,348 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Regent Inv Management Llc has invested 0.96% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 8,950 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 1.78 million shares to 10.99 million valued at $707.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 145,804 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $280.10 million for 30.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Grp holds 0% or 6,611 shares. 12,602 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ameritas Prns reported 907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Pacific Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Shell Asset Management holds 16,629 shares. 17 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And Co. Keybank Association Oh owns 15,835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Lc reported 85,659 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 62,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Amkor Technology, Shopify, M/I Homes, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

The shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Helen Butler has made a sudden deal in the firm that is amounting to $8,908 USD. According to the SEC public document filed on 03-07-2019, Helen bought 165 shares based on an average price-per-share of $54.0. It seems she is very active lately as in the last 30 days, she obtained additional 1,371 shares of the company, worth $71,348 USD. The probability of this trade staying hidden is extremely low, with the shareholder today having in hand 325,084 shares —- that is 2.03% of the total market capitalization of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.