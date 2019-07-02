Insider Transaction: Carrie Comer Paid for 2 Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM); Getty Realty (GTY) Sentiment Is 2.08

Sentiment for Getty Realty Corp (GTY)

Getty Realty Corp (GTY) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 77 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 37 decreased and sold holdings in Getty Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 26.51 million shares, up from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Getty Realty Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 31 Increased: 58 New Position: 19.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. for 198,626 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 301,291 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.43% invested in the company for 52,787 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Services Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,844 shares.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 25.88 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.85M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 60,251 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c

After the disclosing of a report filled with Security Exchange Commission; a new trade became apparent. The EVP & CFO of F&M Bank Corp, Carrie Comer; made a purchase in the open market by buying 2 shares at the average stock price which was $29.0 of the Pinksheet-listed company worth near $58 USD. In the last month, she also bought 2 shares worth $57 USD. she presently has in hand 0.11% of the market cap of F&M Bank Corp.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding firm for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company has market cap of $92.81 million. The firm offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, Internet and mobile banking, and drive-in banking services. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans; and residential mortgage loans.

Another recent and important F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.