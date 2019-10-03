Insider Trading: Taylor Devices, Inc. (TAYD)’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Timothy Sopko Purchased 1,000 shares; Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 21.25% above currents $48.66 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 9 to “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Monday, July 1 to “Overweight” rating. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Outperform” rating. See Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $62.0000 Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Initiates Coverage On

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 2.43M shares traded or 104.31% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger report discounted – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Report: Valleyfair’s parent company might merge with Six Flags – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cedar Fair said to be skipping conference today – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based national retailer back in NYSE’s good graces – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

More notable recent Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Taylor Devices, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TAYD) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD), The Stock That Dropped 44% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Taylor Devices Announces First Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Taylor Devices, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TAYD) 7.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock increased 7.28% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 10,787 shares traded or 400.79% up from the average. Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) has risen 6.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TAYD News: 22/03/2018 – TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES FORTHCOMING RETIREMENTS OF DOUGLAS P. TAYLOR, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR AND RICHARD G. HILL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR AND THE APPOINTMENT OF ALAN R. KLEMBCZYK, TO…; 13/04/2018 – TAYLOR DEVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 03/05/2018 – Taylor Devices Announces New Director; 22/03/2018 – Taylor Devices Names Alan R. Klembczyk as President; 22/03/2018 – Taylor Devices: Douglas P. Taylor Will Retire as President; 22/03/2018 – Taylor Devices: Klembczyk Will Begin as President on June 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAYD); 22/03/2018 – Taylor Devices Announces Forthcoming Retirements of Douglas P. Taylor, President and Director and Richard G. Hill, Executive Vice President and Director and the Appointment of Alan R; 13/04/2018 – Taylor Devices 3Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES FORTHCOMING RETIREMENTS OF DOUGLAS P. TAYLOR, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR AND RICHARD G. HILL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR AND THE APPOINTMENT OF ALAN R. KLEMBCZYK, TO

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.33, from 5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold Taylor Devices, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 681,486 shares or 50.03% less from 1.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 7,185 shares. Elkhorn Lp holds 24,505 shares. Renaissance Lc invested 0% in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD). Perritt Cap Inc reported 41,665 shares. James Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) for 3,260 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD). Barclays Public Lc stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 2,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp reported 105,689 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 79,856 shares. Blackrock invested in 4,031 shares.

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.92 million. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. It has a 14.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; and vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration.