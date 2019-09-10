Insider Trading: Meredith (MDP)’s President and CEO Thomas Harty Made a Purchase of 12,000 shares; John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)’s Sentiment Is 1

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 20 sold and reduced their holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Meredith Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Financial Bank has invested 0.3% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 17,309 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The New York-based Jane Street Llc has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). First Tru Advsr Lp owns 30,597 shares. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.59% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Alliancebernstein L P has 97,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 65,483 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 5,341 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. 460,934 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. S&T Bankshares Pa owns 206,588 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) and Encourages Meredith Corporation Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meredith -27% on guidance reset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact Firm – MDP – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDP CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.37M shares traded or 173.51% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Thomas Harty, the President and CEO of Meredith Corp made a surprising insider trade for 12,000 shares with an average share price of $35.0 in the Iowa-based company, that are with a total value of $420,240 U.S. Dollars. More details about the acquisition dated September 10, 2019, could be found freely available in a legally required report on the SEC website here. Thomas Harty now holds 0.10% of the company’s total market cap with ownership of 57,343 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp La holds 1.51% of its portfolio in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund for 61,892 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 97,658 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.98% invested in the company for 280,840 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Community Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,750 shares.

More notable recent John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calibre Provides Update on Transaction With B2Gold TSX Venture Exchange:CXB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF BTO: One Fund For Your Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Amendment To Managed Distribution Plan And Declares Increased Quarterly Distribution – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 63,847 shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.