Insider Trade: William Stream Obtained 5,300 Shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX); LSB Industries (LXU) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Sentiment for LSB Industries Inc (LXU)

LSB Industries Inc (LXU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 38 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 28 cut down and sold their equity positions in LSB Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 15.29 million shares, up from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LSB Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 28 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 621 shares traded. CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) has risen 2.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $170,533 activity. $29 worth of stock was bought by Stream William Gray on Friday, June 14.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.91 million. It operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. It has a 78.24 P/E ratio. The firm leases its properties for minerals, including gas and oil; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold CKX Lands, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 180,264 shares or 0.58% less from 181,313 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 407 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 51,250 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 229 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles invested in 0.06% or 10,565 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) for 30,327 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX). Zuckerman Invest Group Lc holds 0.17% or 73,453 shares in its portfolio.

William Stream, director of Ckx Lands Inc is the insider, OctaFinance want to write for today. Mr. William submitted a public report with the SEC disclosing a deal for 5,300 shares of the corporation, the one he is an insider in. At the time of the trade, the average share price of Ckx Lands Inc was $10.2, making the insider investment worth $53,969 USD. In the last month, he also acquired 11,435 shares worth total $111,915 USD. Today, William Stream has rights to 20,453 shares or 1.05% of the company’s total market cap.

Robotti Robert holds 4.43% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 444,666 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 1.95% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 100,795 shares.

The stock increased 5.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 29,897 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 05/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Provides 2018 First Quarter Outlook; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 Million Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – LSB NOTES TO BE ISSUED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 99.509% OF FACE VALUE; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 M Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – REVOLVER AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY THAT SPRINGING MATURITY DATE IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE, AND THAT MATURITY DATE IS JANUARY 17, 2022; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.30 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,029 activity.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 84% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.