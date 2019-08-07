Insider Trade: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)’s director David Ingram Acquired 24,100 shares; First Bancorp (FBP) Has 1.38 Sentiment

First Bancorp (FBP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 99 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 72 cut down and sold their equity positions in First Bancorp. The funds in our database now hold: 187.25 million shares, down from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Bancorp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 56 Increased: 67 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

David Ingram, an insider of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, currently director recently disclosed a new purchase with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission. As shown in the legal document, David Ingram purchased 24,100 shares of the corporation, priced at $54.2 per share. $1.31 million U.S. Dollars was the purchase’s value. The SEC report’s date was August 7, 2019. David Ingram today has in hand 0.26% of the market capitalization of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 533,629 shares traded or 38.51% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans and lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47 million for 12.10 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding firm for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services and products to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The Company’s Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, and floor plan financings, as well as cash and business management services; and underwrites municipal securities, and other investment banking services. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Consumer Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; and deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit, as well as engages in the finance leasing and insurance activities.

Moore Capital Management Lp holds 2.67% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. for 7.53 million shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 118,800 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has 2.36% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The Vermont-based Rock Point Advisors Llc has invested 2.17% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 589,586 shares.