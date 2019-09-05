Insider Trade: Neal Scaggs Obtained 10,000 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI); 0 Analysts Covering Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Ratings Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $16600 highest and $12300 lowest target. $149’s average target is -10.94% below currents $167.3 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Tuesday, September 3. See Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Neutral Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $123.0000 140.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $139 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,499 activity. CLINE PHILIP E also bought $30,950 worth of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares. Hatfield Harry Maxwell had bought 2,502 shares worth $39,649 on Monday, March 11. Jackson Lloyd George II bought $48,000 worth of stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $223.46 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans.

Neal Scaggs, an insider and also director of the famous company Premier Financial Bancorp Inc made an acquision. He made a purchase of 10,000 shares of the corporation with the insider transaction having a market value near $152,500 US Dollars – which is based on a stock price of $15.3 for each one share. Neal Scaggs currently owns 166,969 shares which make up about 1.14% of the West Virginia-Company’s total market capitalization. The filing was revealed in a filing dated September 05, 2019 with the SEC.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 2.46% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 189,978 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department holds 4,720 shares. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 81,228 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 24,412 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 138,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 2,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 94,699 are held by Gendell Jeffrey L. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 58,174 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 37,680 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 17,509 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P accumulated 711,674 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas invested in 3,359 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 5,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prescott Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs L P holds 41,334 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc invested in 62,127 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech accumulated 0.03% or 21,554 shares. 166,193 are held by Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Company. Adirondack accumulated 70 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,764 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,144 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.28% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Franklin holds 9,775 shares.

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 30.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.