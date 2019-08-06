Insider Trade: Mark Nunneley Picked up 25,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR); Shorts at OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ORDINARY SH (OSSPF) Lowered By 40.48%

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:OSSPF) had a decrease of 40.48% in short interest. OSSPF’s SI was 2,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.48% from 4,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.04. About 5,000 shares traded. Osprey Gold Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OSSPF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Osprey Gold Development Ltd. explores for, develops, and exploits gold mineral resources in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.57 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Goldenville located in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Gonzaga Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Osprey Gold Development Ltd. in February 2017.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $271.29 million.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Chief Accounting Officer Mark Nunneley invested in 25,000 shares of the stock exchange listed company in a stock market transaction dated 06/08/2019. The acquired shares were bought at the average stock price which was $8.1, for a cumulative purchase value of $202,000. Mark made this investment on 06/08/2019. The Form 4 is accessible here at the DC-based SEC website. And, It’s sure Mark’s purchase isn’t going to remain unnoticed as he right now is owning 218,932 shares – ( 0.67% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Market Cap ).

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts has $19 highest and $1300 lowest target. $16’s average target is 93.94% above currents $8.25 stock price. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) rating on Wednesday, July 10. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $1300 target. B. Riley & Co downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 142,437 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500.