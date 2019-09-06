Insider Trade: Joseph Koch Paid for 34 Shares of Cortland Bancorp (CLDB); Sather Financial Group Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 26.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 108,799 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 296,774 shares with $22.06 million value, down from 405,573 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -5.81% below currents $95.74 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 26. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $100.93 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The company??s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial and agricultural loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.

As exposed in a document that’s filled with the Security and Exchange Commission on September 6, 2019, Joseph Koch, director of Cortland Bancorp Inc and an insider, made a purchase of 34 shares of the firm for $808 U.S Dollars at average stock price per share of $23.8. Joseph Koch at present has 0.29% of the Company’s market capitalization with ownership of 12,715 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 48 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $45,015 activity. HOFFMAN JAMES E III bought $788 worth of stock. On Thursday, April 4 Langhenry Joseph P bought $790 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) or 33 shares. $808 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was bought by COLE DAVID C. $788 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was bought by KABACK NEIL J on Friday, July 5. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $998 was bought by Vross Anthony R. The insider Koch Joseph E bought $790. WOOFTER TIMOTHY K bought $1,508 worth of stock.

