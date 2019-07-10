Insider Trade: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s shareholder Farnham Rankin Acquired 2 shares; Rogers Has 1.66 Sentiment

Rogers Corp (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 103 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 62 sold and decreased their equity positions in Rogers Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rogers Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75 million for 27.23 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $168.82. About 36,758 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 35.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

A few days ago, the shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Mr. Farnham Rankin, made a purchase of 2 shares, amounting to $108 U.S. Dollars, which is calculated based on a stock price of $53.9 per every share. In the last 30 days, he also bought 18 shares valued at $946 USD. Today, he holds 23,346 shares or 0.14% of the Company’s market cap. A filing documented published July 10, 2019 with the Security Exchange Commission, revealed here, shows further information about the trade.