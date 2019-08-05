Insider Trade: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC)’s director Charles Schaefer Purchased 500 shares; Murphy Oil (MUR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Murphy Oil had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MUR in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. See Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) latest ratings:

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $230.78 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

The well informed man Charles Schaefer who is director of Greene County Bancorp Inc purchased 500 shares of the firm worth near $13,875 USD based on $27.8 per share. A document on hand here unveiled this trade activity. It was unveiled on 05-08-2019 and filled with (SEC). Currently, Mr. Charles, holds 87,571 shares, which accounts for 1.03% of Greene County Bancorp Inc’s market capitalization.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $109,415 activity. Gibson Donald E bought $6,000 worth of stock. $58,620 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was bought by Hogan Peter W. On Friday, July 26 the insider Cahalan Jay P. bought $10,680. $15,250 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was bought by SLUTZKY PAUL.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

