Insider Trade: Conrad Ciccotello Purchased 2,000 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP); Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 224 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 198 sold and trimmed positions in Centerpoint Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 365.34 million shares, down from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Centerpoint Energy Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 161 Increased: 157 New Position: 67.

Advisors Preferred Llc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for 28,273 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny owns 2.66 million shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hgk Asset Management Inc has 1.97% invested in the company for 212,674 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.72% in the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 314,384 shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 5.38M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.94 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.

After the publishing of a form filled with DC-based SEC; a new trade became apparent. The director of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc, Conrad Ciccotello; completed a transaction in the open market by accumulating 2,000 shares at the average stock price which was $4.3 of the firm having a total value of $8,600 US Dollars. Mr. Conrad now holds 3,100 shares, accounting for 0.02% of the Company’s total market cap.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Sell NDP Immediately – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NDP: Sell The Tortoise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton +8% after idling fracking gear, cutting costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 256,961 shares traded or 132.84% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) has declined 51.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $62.76 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.