Insider Purchase: Misonix, Inc. (MSON)’s COO Sharon Klugewicz Picked up 500 shares; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Pampa Energia S A (PAM) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 65,000 shares as Pampa Energia S A (PAM)’s stock rose 55.92%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $16.54M value, up from 535,000 last quarter. Pampa Energia S A now has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 93,934 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX

Since June 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14,047 activity. Klugewicz Sharon W had bought 90 shares worth $2,260. $11,787 worth of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was bought by Dwyer Joseph P.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 8,795 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON)

As shown in the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission, a document for the trade of 500 shares of Misonix Inc by Sharon Klugewicz was filled. Sharon Klugewicz is at present the COO of the public firm. The legal report was filled on August 20, 2019. The reported shares were obtained at average $20.8 per share, and have a market value of $10,389 US Dollars. Mr. Sharon now holds 590 shares, accounting for 0.01% of Misonix Inc’s market capitalization.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $198.13 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

