Insider Purchase: Jay Shah Obtained 5,100 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT); Altria Group (MO)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Sentiment for Altria Group Inc (MO)

Altria Group Inc (MO) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 523 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 544 reduced and sold their equity positions in Altria Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.18 billion shares, down from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Altria Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 17 to 22 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 485 Increased: 378 New Position: 145.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The company has market cap of $585.47 million. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,584 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. It currently has negative earnings.

Jay Shah, an insider and also Chief Executive Officer of the public company Hersha Hospitality Trust made a trade. He made a purchase of 5,100 shares of the firm with the investment having a market value near $75,225 U.S Dollars – at an average $14.8 for share. Currently, he holds a total of 369,520 shares or 0.94% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares).

More notable recent Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hersha Hospitality Q3 guidance disappoints, cuts year forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Hersha Hospitality Trust’s (NYSE:HT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HT – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock increased 2.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 297,177 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has declined 26.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE PROPERTY REVPAR GROWTH UP 1.5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 7; 12/03/2018 Hersha Hospitality Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hersha Hospitality Trust Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HT); 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – PURCHASE OF 150-ROOM ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL, AN AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL, FOR $41.5 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Acquires The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 15/05/2018 – 1060 Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Hersha Hospitality; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Shr 70c-74c

Among 2 analysts covering Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hersha Hospitality Trust has $19 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 23.99% above currents $14.92 stock price. Hersha Hospitality Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 6.23M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. for 9.31 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 14.75 million shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbo & Co Llc has 4.11% invested in the company for 298,125 shares. The New York-based Knoll Capital Management Lp has invested 3.93% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 87,249 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.23 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.