Insider Purchase: David Clark Bought 5,000 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX); 2 Analysts Covering GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)

Among 2 analysts covering GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GVC Holdings Plc has GBX 1130 highest and GBX 887 lowest target. GBX 1006.50’s average target is 43.13% above currents GBX 703.2 stock price. GVC Holdings Plc had 28 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. The stock of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Berenberg. Barclays Capital maintained GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 900 target. See GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 913.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 910.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1130.00 New Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 910.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Maintain

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 13.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 452,135 shares traded or 89.62% up from the average. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.79% or 3.09M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 274,448 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Peddock Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 752 shares. Kepos L P holds 0.02% or 33,301 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Company invested in 24,421 shares. 20,011 are owned by Jefferies Gru Ltd Com. Adage Capital Prns Gru Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 9,285 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 16,044 shares. 683 Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.80M shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 16,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 5,154 shares.

The Chief Medical Officer of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, David Clark in the last few days invested almost $25,311 USD on 5,000 shares in the Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc company at an about $5.1 of a share. At present, he holds 17,878 shares or 0.07% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s market cap.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $137.66 million. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC for the development of novel immune-modulating drugs for systemic inflammatory diseases.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,332 activity. On Thursday, September 5 the insider Reed Joshua bought $15,072. McMullin David bought $20,260 worth of stock or 4,329 shares.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.65 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.