Insider Purchase: Brian Coleman Picked up 20,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO); Trustmark Has 1.06 Sentiment

Sentiment for Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (TRMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 75 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 71 sold and decreased their positions in Trustmark Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 43.03 million shares, down from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Trustmark Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 7.84 million shares traded or 139.42% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explor; 09/03/2018 – Clear Channel Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 43 Days; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Rev $599M; 11/05/2018 – CCO DELAYS FILING DUE TO INCOMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Ongoing Probe of Alleged Misappropriation of Funds; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC – UPON RESTRUCTURING EFFECTIVE DATE, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS WILL BE SEPARATED OR SPUN-OFF FROM COMPANY PARTIES; 15/03/2018 – Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Brian Coleman, an insider and also Chief Financial Officer of the popular company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc made a deal. He paid for 20,000 shares of the firm with Brian Coleman’s investment worth near $48,852 U.S Dollars – based on a market price of $2.4 per share. Brian now owns 139,727 shares accounting for 0.03% of the Company’s market cap The transaction of shares was made on 16-08-2019 and this act was unveiled in a report which was filed with the SEC. This report is freely available for public review here.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Co accumulated 382,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prns holds 3,136 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 19,312 shares. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,552 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 64,300 shares. Paloma Partners Com invested in 94,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Angelo Gordon Ltd Partnership has 3.73M shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. 451,871 are held by Zazove Associate Ltd Co. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 1.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 90,959 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 2.70 million shares.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor(CCO) Comments on Recent Capital Markets Activities, Provides Guidance for Second Half – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More..) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.07 million activity. COLEMAN BRIAN D. also bought $48,852 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares. Shares for $35,442 were bought by WELLS SCOTT. MORELAND W BENJAMIN had bought 400,000 shares worth $913,680 on Thursday, August 15. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07M worth of stock or 1.20 million shares.

Analysts await Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TRMK’s profit will be $39.92M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Trustmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services.

The stock increased 2.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 285,434 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Trustmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMK); 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 21/05/2018 – Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer