Insider Investment: Peggy Wheeler Bought 14 Shares of Isabella Bank (ISBA); Delphi Management Upped Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) Stake

Delphi Management Inc increased Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) stake by 253.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 8,054 shares as Ss And C Technologies (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 11,229 shares with $647,000 value, up from 3,175 last quarter. Ss And C Technologies now has $12.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 37.87% above currents $48.96 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 83,105 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 57,587 shares. Select Equity Lp accumulated 2.88M shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 311,600 shares. State Street has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj holds 0.78% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 16,750 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Com reported 0.86% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 111,875 shares. The Connecticut-based Sky Inv Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 100,498 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 1.21 million were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com. Concourse Ltd Liability stated it has 33,910 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp owns 0.67% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.31 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals in Michigan. The company has market cap of $172.37 million. The Company’s deposit products include interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, direct deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, agricultural loans, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 1,893 shares traded. Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISBA) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

After the publishing of a public document filled with Security Exchange Commission; a new insider trade became apparent. The Chief Operations Officer of Isabella Bank Corp, Peggy Wheeler; executed a transaction in the open market by accumulating 14 shares at the avg. market share price which was $21.2 of the Michigan-based company having a market value near $297 U.S. Dollars. It seems she is very active lately as in the last 30 days, she quietly purchased additional 14 shares of the company, worth $293 USD. Presently, Peggy Wheeler owns 6,055 shares which are equivalent to around 0.08% of Isabella Bank Corp’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares).