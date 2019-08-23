Insider Investment: John Schutte Paid for 86 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT); Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 69 sold and reduced their stock positions in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 18.60 million shares, up from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enterprise Financial Services Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 56 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $822.73 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

John Schutte – а smart insider in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc who’s also the director – bought some 86 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, valued around USD$ 3,107 at an average stock price per share of USD$ 36.1. He also acquired 148 shares with a total value of about $5,137 USD in the last month. The transaction was dated 22/08/2019 and was disclosed in a document filed with the Washington-based SEC. The document is available for review here. John now owns 80,951 shares accounting for 0.36% of the Company’s market cap

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 20,079 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $160,186 activity. 70 shares were bought by Herde Carl G, worth $2,547 on Monday, February 25. Brown J McCauley had bought 68 shares worth $2,360 on Monday, July 22. Heitzman Donna L bought $4,038 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Monday, February 25. 49 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $1,683 were bought by Northern Richard. TASMAN NORMAN bought 135 shares worth $4,667. Shares for $3,380 were bought by LECHLEITER RICHARD A. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $3,212 was made by Bickel Paul J III on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,251 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 61,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 14,612 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 18,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,348 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co holds 8,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested 0.04% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 32,882 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 227 shares stake. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 172 shares. New York-based Spark Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). State Street holds 501,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4,495 shares.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.88M for 9.83 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 18.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for 996,384 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 592,646 shares or 7.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 5.01% invested in the company for 563,235 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 4.68% in the stock. Plancorp Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 94,016 shares.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 75,232 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500.