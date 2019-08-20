Insider Investment: Jeffrey Stewart Made a Purchase of 15,552 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV); 4 Bullish Analysts Covering SSE plc (LON:SSE)

SSE plc (LON:SSE) Ratings Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering SSE PLC (LON:SSE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SSE PLC has GBX 1370 highest and GBX 1000 lowest target. GBX 1219.71’s average target is 11.14% above currents GBX 1097.5 stock price. SSE PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained SSE plc (LON:SSE) rating on Monday, June 17. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1140 target. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Monday, May 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, June 6. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SSE in report on Monday, July 22 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. HSBC maintained SSE plc (LON:SSE) rating on Friday, May 24. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 1130 target. See SSE plc (LON:SSE) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1190.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1260.00 New Target: GBX 1250.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 1140.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1357.00 New Target: GBX 1293.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1360.00 New Target: GBX 1305.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1150.00 New Target: GBX 1130.00 Unchanged

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 11.63M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Jeffrey Stewart, SVP – US Commercial Operations of Abbvie Inc, in an insider buying trade acquired 15,552 shares whose value is estimated to be $1.00 million at average stock price of $64.4. A filing documented published 20/08/2019 with the DC-based SEC, revealed here, shows more details about the purchase. Currently, Mr. Jeffrey, owns 66,642 shares, which accounts for 0.00% of Abbvie Inc’s market cap.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 14,100 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 34,519 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt accumulated 80,256 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Dallas Securities holds 1.11% or 19,178 shares in its portfolio. Bruce And Company Inc holds 4.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 271,915 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru has 1.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 90,302 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 6,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 6.92 million shares. 5,291 are owned by Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation. Ls Inv Advsr reported 67,131 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 226,845 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Rice Hall James And Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 1,278 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers owns 113,255 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bank owns 9,031 shares.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.19 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 24.25 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 21.97% above currents $66.41 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More news for SSE plc (LON:SSE) were recently published by: Fool.Co.Uk, which released: “This is what I’d do with the SSE share price right now – Motley Fool UK” on July 24, 2019. Fool.Co.Uk‘s article titled: “Why I’m still avoiding FTSE 100 energy giant SSE and its 8%+ dividend yield – Motley Fool UK” and published on November 14, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.39% or GBX 15.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1097.5. About 2.39 million shares traded. SSE plc (LON:SSE) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.