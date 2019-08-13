Insider Investment: Harriett Robinson Acquired 7,500 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN); Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Sentiment Is 1.27

Sentiment for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 112 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 88 decreased and sold stakes in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 69.24 million shares, down from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 70 Increased: 73 New Position: 39.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gray Television Inc (GTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) CEO Hilton Howell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

An insider of the company Gray Television Inc, Harriett Robinson also its major shareholder, disclosed her well-informed investment activities with the SEC on 13/08/2019. As disclosed in the document, Harriett had purchased 7,500 shares of the corporation. The total insider transaction was worth $111,525 USD. At the time of the deal the price of a share was $14.9. Harriett Robinson possess about 10%+ of Gray Television Inc’s total market capitalization or 3.62 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Gray Television, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 251,450 were reported by Maverick Capital. Css Ltd Liability Company Il invested in 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Grp holds 0% or 50,958 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,005 shares. 57,682 are owned by Sei Invests Co. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 556,842 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 160,000 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 11,297 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 224,839 shares stake. Blackrock Inc owns 5.91 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Amer Century Cos holds 0.01% or 432,737 shares in its portfolio. 50,851 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $53,136 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Howell Robin Robinson, worth $26,568. 1,800 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares with value of $26,568 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 862,435 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television has $27 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.33’s average target is 63.18% above currents $14.91 stock price. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 53.65 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for 5.47 million shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 80,729 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 508,838 shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 182,585 shares.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 359,814 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has risen 3.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer