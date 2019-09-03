Insider Deal: William Stream Purchased 856 Shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX); Universal Electronics (UEIC) Sentiment Is 2.28

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 32 sold and reduced stakes in Universal Electronics Inc. The funds in our database now own: 12.36 million shares, up from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Universal Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19 million for 19.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. for 117,200 shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 72,967 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.12% invested in the company for 112,382 shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 387,926 shares.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $623.45 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

More notable recent Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Electronics (UEIC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Universal Electronics (UEIC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Universal Electronics to Present at the 2019 Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference – Arizona Daily Star” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Universal Electronics (UEIC) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Electronics’ (UEIC) CEO Paul Arling on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 44,305 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.04 million. It operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. It has a 77.84 P/E ratio. The firm leases its properties for minerals, including gas and oil; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

The director of Ckx Lands Inc, William Stream has made a sudden deal in the Louisiana-based company that is amounting to $8,798 U.S. Dollars. As revealed in the Security and Exchange Commission public document filed on August 29, 2019, William bought 856 shares based on an average market price per share of $10.3. In the last month, he also acquired 18,082 shares worth approximately $179,819 USD. William Stream owns 1.59% of the -company’s market cap or 29,731 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,437 activity. The insider Stream William Gray bought $53,969.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 4,100 shares traded or 96.17% up from the average. CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) has risen 2.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold CKX Lands, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 180,264 shares or 0.58% less from 181,313 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) or 229 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) for 3,233 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 51,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 30,327 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs owns 10,565 shares.