Insider Deal: Thomas Shaw Invested in 2,000 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP); Shorts at DOSHISHA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (DSHIF) Lowered By 75%

DOSHISHA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DSHIF) had a decrease of 75% in short interest. DSHIF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 75% from 400 shares previously. It closed at $15.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The President and CEO of Retractable Technologies Inc, Thomas Shaw not a long ago invested just $2,020 U.S Dollars on 2,000 shares in the Retractable Technologies Inc corporation at an about $1.0 for share. It seems he is very active lately as in the last month, he silently purchased additional 30,948 shares of the company, worth $26,397 USD. Thomas Shaw now has in hand 18.70 million shares which are equivalent to roughly 57.24% of the Texas-based company’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares). The transaction, dated 25/09/2019, is recorded on a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission and is also ready for use online here.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.62 million. The Company’s principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets.

The stock increased 6.34% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 402,271 shares traded or 398.09% up from the average. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) has declined 7.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RVP News: 02/04/2018 – Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Results for the Year 2017; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Retractable Sunshade for Motor Vehicles (HTM-6128); 09/04/2018 – Global Automotive Retractable Door Handle System Market (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at an Astounding Rate of 84.46% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Retractable Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVP); 05/04/2018 – OpenAire Showcases Award-Winning Retractable Roof Designs at DEAL 2018 Show, Dubai; 18/05/2018 – Sixty Vines to Add a Unique OpenAire Retractable Roof Greenhouse to The Crescent Location; 02/05/2018 – Andersen Introduces LuminAire™ Retractable Screen Door; 28/03/2018 – Award-Winning Venues with OpenAire Retractable Roofs; 15/05/2018 – Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Results as of March 31, 2018; Operating Loss Declined by 86.4%; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Retractable Sunshade for Motor Vehicles (HTM-6128)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.64, from 4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.32 million shares or 60.87% less from 3.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP). Vanguard Gru owns 133,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP). Renaissance Tech Ltd Co holds 805,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Llc has 0% invested in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) for 2,500 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 166,730 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 33,230 shares stake. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) for 11,014 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP). State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 0% or 34,200 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 10 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability accumulated 10,684 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Retractable Technologies, Inc., Responds to Concerning Statements on Social Media – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Operating Income and Increased Sales for Second Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Settlement of All Existing Litigation – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Results as of March 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Doshisha Co.,Ltd. engages in the plan, development, manufacture, procurement, and wholesale of household products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers fashion items, such as clocks, branded accessories, clothing, bags, and jewelries; health and beauty products; household goods supplies, including pressure cookers, cooking utensils, mug bottles, ice screens, etc., as well as branded items; and storage and interior products comprising, hangers, furniture, steel racks, desks and chairs, and miscellaneous goods. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides audio visual products consisting of digital signage and network related, and TV/audio products; enjoyment products, such as Halloween and marine supplies, Christmas goods, and globes; various gifts; and healthcare products, household appliances, LED bulbs, and consumer electronics.