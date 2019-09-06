Insider Deal: Patrick Ervin Paid for 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank (IBCP); Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Shorts Down By 1.23%

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. SOHO’s SI was 80,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 81,000 shares previously. With 33,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s short sellers to cover SOHO’s short positions. The SI to Sotherly Hotels Inc’s float is 0.65%. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 45,721 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.29; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q FFO 29c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $98.17 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties.

More notable recent Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Is Down 16% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Stock Down on Tariff Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Higher Expenses Hurt Abercrombie’s (ANF) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Steve Madden Announces Acquisition of GREATS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Independent Bank Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 30,300 shares. Century owns 302,333 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,627 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 1,715 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System holds 61,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 216 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 200,795 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 146,078 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 23,441 shares. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,419 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 14,213 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 14,377 are held by Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $435.58 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Succession Plan for Chief Financial Officer Position – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independent Bank reports CFO transition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Pay A 0.8% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 22,739 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.30 million for 9.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

As announced in a legally required report that’s submitted to the D.C. based-SEC on 06/09/2019, Patrick Ervin an insider in Independent Bank Corp and currently Executive Vice President, invested in shares worth $19,565 USD in the Pinksheet-listed company. He acquired 1,000 new shares, at average $19.6 per share. Right now, Patrick Ervin owns 9,076 shares or 0.04% of the company’s market cap.