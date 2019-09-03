Insider Deal: ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO)’s major shareholder Edward Bagley Obtained 5,000 shares; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Shorts Down By 21.52%

Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) had a decrease of 21.52% in short interest. BHE’s SI was 700,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.52% from 892,600 shares previously. With 294,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE)’s short sellers to cover BHE’s short positions. The SI to Benchmark Electronics Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 56,335 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $950.94 million. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 18.7 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.24 million. The firm offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices.

Edward Bagley, major shareholder of Clearone Inc, in an insider legal trading deal purchased some 5,000 shares whose amount is estimated to be $11,000 at average stock price of $2.2. He also purchased 900 shares worth $1,980 USD in the last 30 days. This important transaction was finished on September 03, 2019 and is free at your disposal on the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission’s website. At the moment, he possess 7.40 million shares or 42.20% of the Company’s market cap.

