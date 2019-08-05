Insider Buying: Calvin Koonce Picked up 2,400 Shares of VSE (VSEC); Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Persimmon PLC (LON:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Persimmon PLC had 30 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2630 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by UBS. HSBC upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 2960 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 11. See Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) latest ratings:

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265,641 activity. 400 VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares with value of $10,800 were bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M. KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT had bought 3,300 shares worth $87,021 on Tuesday, June 25. The insider LOFTUS THOMAS R bought 2,500 shares worth $69,000. Shares for $98,820 were bought by CUOMO JOHN A on Monday, May 13.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $322.74 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. It has a 9.03 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Vse Corp’s director Calvin Koonce purchased 2,400 shares of the publicly listed company in an open market trade dated August 5, 2019. The purchased shares were bought at the average stock price which was $29.3, for an aggregate investment of $70,248. The chance of this trade remaining undiscovered is super low as it’s new, with the director now holding 1.86 million shares – that is 16.96% of Vse Corp’s market capitalization.

Vse Corp's director Calvin Koonce purchased 2,400 shares of the publicly listed company in an open market trade dated August 5, 2019. The purchased shares were bought at the average stock price which was $29.3, for an aggregate investment of $70,248. The chance of this trade remaining undiscovered is super low as it's new, with the director now holding 1.86 million shares – that is 16.96% of Vse Corp's market capitalization.

The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold VSE Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Group Inc invested in 0% or 5,529 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 195,329 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) or 110,304 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 15,800 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 4,859 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 1,794 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 11,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68,335 are held by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. 13,274 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Indexiq Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 24,647 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,214 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 2,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Persimmon plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.07 billion GBP. The firm offers family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name, as well as homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand; manufactures premium homes under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It has a 6.79 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 2.41% or GBX 47 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1906.