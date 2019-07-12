Insider Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Anne F. Rankin Purchased 160 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); Echo Street Capital Management Cut Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 27.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 156,587 shares as Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX)’s stock rose 23.68%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 412,089 shares with $15.00 million value, down from 568,676 last quarter. Descartes Sys Group Inc now has $3.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 97,875 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 37,193 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 155,128 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,847 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 30,440 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 15,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 85,659 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Ltd Liability. Blackrock Inc owns 687,295 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp holds 0% or 1,082 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 0% or 27,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 954,399 shares. West Coast Financial Llc invested in 1.06% or 71,880 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 536,832 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt owns 181,695 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 7,272 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

A form filed with the SEC on 12/07/2019 informed us that Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Anne F. Rankin, the insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, ‘s company, bought 160 shares. With avg. stock price per share of $53.9, the trade’s value is $8,628 U.S Dollars. The probability of this investment remaining disregarded is quite small, with the shareholder now holding 5,269 shares —- that is 0.03% of the total market capitalization of the company.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.51 million activity. Shares for $29,263 were bought by RANKIN CLARA L T on Tuesday, July 2. $11,544 worth of stock was bought by BUTLER JOHN C JR on Wednesday, June 19. Shares for $593 were bought by Rankin Julia L on Monday, July 8. Seelbach Taplin E bought $450 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Monday, March 18. Shares for $74,085 were bought by WILLIAMS DAVID B on Wednesday, April 3. The insider Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 bought $193. 6 shares were bought by Kuipers Matilda Alan, worth $375.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.38 million for 91.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 160,632 shares to 1.52 million valued at $64.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 68,743 shares and now owns 223,541 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.