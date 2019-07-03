Insider Bermuda One Fund Llc Sold 74200 shares of Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS); Allstate Decreased Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position

Allstate Corp decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 59.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 38,035 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Allstate Corp holds 25,604 shares with $1.17M value, down from 63,639 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $37.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.68M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $154.75 million for 59.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Allstate Corp increased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 755,952 shares to 1.17 million valued at $62.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 6,379 shares and now owns 26,647 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 18,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 3,060 shares. Axa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.07 million shares. Baskin Financial Svcs has invested 1.42% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Toth Fincl Advisory holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,002 are owned by Manchester Limited Liability Company. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 12 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management holds 0% or 100 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 179,860 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc owns 1,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Oppenheimer Inc owns 42,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.09% stake. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.32% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 517,341 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated owns 55,991 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Friday, January 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $64 target. Credit Suisse maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $64 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 55,393 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Agilysys, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,985 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 0% or 7,914 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd invested in 0.06% or 22,505 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). D E Shaw Inc reported 80,049 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 13,507 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 98,170 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,100 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 59,425 shares. 368,029 are held by Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 505 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 1.72 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. G2 Investment Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 311,512 shares or 2.03% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys has $26 highest and $25 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 14.81% above currents $22.21 stock price. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 20 selling transactions for $8.09 million activity. 26,400 shares valued at $571,198 were sold by Bermuda One Fund LLC on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $367,977 was made by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Tuesday, February 5.

Bermuda One Fund Llc is the Agilysys Inc’s insider which sold shares of Agilysys Inc, 74,200 to be precise. The company’s shares were estimated based on $21.5, with the transaction worth $1,593,524 USD. Today, Bermuda One Fund Llc owns 2.36 million shares which are about 10.05% of Agilysys Inc’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares).

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $521.82 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.