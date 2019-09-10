Insider Acquisition: Santa Fe Financial (SFEF)’s Insider Intergroup Picked up 100 shares; Acadia Pharmaceuticals Has 1.44 Sentiment

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 89 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 62 trimmed and sold positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 132.30 million shares, down from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 37.

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company has market cap of $45.95 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

Intergroup Corp, an insider of Santa Fe Financial Corp, made a purchase of 100 shares of the company, worth about $3,700 U.S. Dollars, based on a stock price of $37.0 per share. The date of investment was 09/09/2019, and it was made public in a SEC-filed Form 4, which you can find here. Intergroup Corp at present has 82.22% of the Company’s market cap with ownership of 1.02 million shares.

It closed at $37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 63.24% or $15.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 22.54 million shares traded or 1287.34% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Skyrocketed Today – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “October 25th Options Now Available For Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : T, ACAD, QQQ, MFGP, TVIX, ET, AMD, CYOU, ROKU, NOK, GE, ENLC – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACAD, AXNX, AMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “October 11th Options Now Available For Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.